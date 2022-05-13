Debra J. (Christie) Sanders 1953 - 2022

Debra J. (Christie) Sanders, age 68, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living.
Debra was born in 1953 to Robert and Irja Christie in Bigfork, MN. She grew up in the Bowstring area and graduated from Deer River High School in 1971. Debra continued her education at Itasca Community College and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bemidji State University. She held numerous nursing jobs before retiring as an RN at Bigfork Valley Hospital. Debra continued her career and passion for helping others by assisting individuals with disabilities through Access Healthcare in Grand Rapids.
Debra loved to hunt, fish, travel, garden, and take care of her animals. She was kind, very outgoing, and had a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters, which she often stated, “are the joy of my life.”
Debra is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kerry; and brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (J.D. Dickey) Christie; son, Larry (Shannon) Ehrman; sister, Ilona Eileen (Tom) Lindgren; brothers, Steve (Sharon) Christie, Kurt Christie; and granddaughters, Willow and Cedar Ehrman; beloved friend, Jerry Bakken; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
