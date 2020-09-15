Deborah A. Kilpela

1964-2020
Deborah “Debbie” A. Kilpela, age 55, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home.
Deborah was born in 1964 to Ray and Margaret Kilpela. Debbie graduated from Grand Rapids High School and attended Itasca Community College before attending nurse’s training in Brainerd, MN. Debbie worked at Northland Recovery Center for 26 years. She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering as a bell ringer there. Debbie loved her two dogs, Bear and Wulf and cat, Stassy.
Preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; and brother, Steven Kilpela. Debbie is survived by her father, Ray Kilpela of Grand Rapids, MN; son, David (Mireille Alice) Kilpela of Apple Valley; and three grandchildren, Godwin, Steve, and Harmonie.
A gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.