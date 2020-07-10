Deborah A. Dutton

Deborah “Deb” A. Dutton, age 62, of Rochester, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Deb was born on November 30, 1957 in Faribault, MN to Robert Thom and Elizabeth LeMieux. She finished her schooling early to enter into the U.S. Navy at age 17. Deb retired as an AZCS (E-8) in 1996 having served 21 years on active duty. She was stationed in various areas throughout the United States as well as Sigonella, Sicily, VXE6 in Antarctica, and at the Pentagon. Deb was active with the Deer River VFW Post 2720 and American Legion Post 122; she served as the Post Commander in 1999. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting blankets for family and friends, and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather (and Naomi) Dutton; mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Sepin; granddaughter, Jessica (and Corey) Clifton; great grandson, Evan Olin; siblings, Robert Thom Jr., John (and Carol) Thom, and Brenda (and Brad) Breyer; former spouse, David Dutton; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Thom Sr.; stepfather, Paul Sepin; brother, Fred Thom; and son, Jeremiah Dutton.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association and the Bell of Honor.
