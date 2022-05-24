Debby Lynn Rasley 1951-2022

Debby Lynn Rasley, 70, Deer River, passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2022 after a brief battle with covid at Essentia Health Deer River. 

Debby’s celebration of life will be held at the Deer River Vets Club, Saturday, June 4th from 1-3 p.m.

