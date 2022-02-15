Deanna L. Hanson Feb 15, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deanna “Dee” L. Hanson, age 80, of Deer River, MN passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn Deanna L. Hanson Grand Itasca Clinic Hospital Pass Away Deer River Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.