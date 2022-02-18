Deanna L. Hanson 1941-2022

Deanna “Dee” L. Hanson, age 80, of Deer River, MN passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dee was born in 1941 to Levell and Alice (Barton) Knight in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in Remer and graduated high school in 1959. Early on Dee worked as a nursing assistant and then owned and operated the Remer Motel while raising her three children. She then worked at Johnson Telephone in Remer when she met John Hanson. John and Dee were married in 1983. Dee then worked and later retired from Edward Jones in Grand Rapids.
Dee had a wonderful circle of friends that she met with regularly. Together they enjoyed going bowling, fishing, and their annual trips to WeFest and Moondance. Dee loved traveling and camping in her RV and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and son, Troy R. Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, John; daughter, Angie (Craig) Hemsworth; son, Scott (Lavonne) Johnson; brother, Chip (Betty) Knight; niece, Aimee; five grandchildren, Christy, Nathan, Sonja, Troyanna, Nicole; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Mark Peske will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
