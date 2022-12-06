Deanna J. Gorden 1941 - 2022

Deanna J. Gorden, age 81 of Cohasset, Minnesota died November 29, 2022 at Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids after a long fight with Alzheimer’s Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Deanna was born June 30, 1941 to Harold and Helen Mjolsness in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1959. Deanna raised three children and worked 25 years at the Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids as a Psych Tech. On May 19, 1995, Deanna was united in marriage to Jim Gorden. She loved her many pets and all animals she ever met. Being outdoors and spending time with her family were true treasures for Deanna.
Deanna is preceded in death by her son, Rick; her parents and grandparents; along with many special friends and pets.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim; daughter, Kim (Jim) Foss, son, Tony (Camie) Larson; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Tali and Shae Larson, Mathew, Trevor, and Aaron Foss, and Theresa Spangler; six great grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Tony) Helland, Janet (Larry) Hauser, Nancy (Jerry) Swalboski; brother, Greg (Julie)Mjolsness; very special nieces, Brenna, Kelli, Cari, and Tina; nephews; brothers-in-law, Marc (Kathy) Gorden and Andy (Chris) Gorden; good friends and many cousins.
Special thanks to Annette Yunk, Linda Carlson, and Marian Longrie for their help in caring for Deanna the last few years. Also, thank you to the many good people and friends at Garden Court Chateau who cared for Deanna during the last few months of her life here on earth.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.