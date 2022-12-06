Deanna J. Gorden 1941 - 2022

Deanna J. Gorden, age 81 of Cohasset, Minnesota died November 29, 2022 at Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids after a long fight with Alzheimer’s Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Deanna was born June 30, 1941 to Harold and Helen Mjolsness in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1959. Deanna raised three children and worked 25 years at the Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids as a Psych Tech. On May 19, 1995, Deanna was united in marriage to Jim Gorden. She loved her many pets and all animals she ever met. Being outdoors and spending time with her family were true treasures for Deanna.

