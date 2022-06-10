Dean “Skip” Eldred Ellis 1928-2022

Dean “Skip” Eldred Ellis, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home.
Dean was born in 1928 to John and Ida (Eckert) Ellis in Deer River, MN. After graduating from Deer River High School in 1947 and working a few jobs, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and sailed the world during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, Dean worked at the radar base in Grand Rapids, then delivered fuel oil for Bill Miller, and eventually worked as an electrician for Blandin Paper Company until his retirement in 1988.
Dean married Eloise Bendix on October 11, 1952 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. After his retirement, Dean and Eloise enjoyed wintering with family and friends in Florida and Texas until the past few years. He was a well-met man; very much a people-person. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and reading.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Bob and Neal; two sisters, Garnet Bendix and Fern Hannula; and grandson, Jason Sholar.
Dean is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Eloise Ellis; sons, Leigh (Jackie) Ellis and Mark (Barbara) Ellis; daughter, Eloise Cis (Bobby) Ladner; sister, Pat Schwochert; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev Jason Schiller officiating.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
