Dawn (Ferguson) Phillips 1967 - 2021

Dawn (Ferguson) Phillips, 53, died very unexpectedly Thursday, March 18 at her home in Grand Rapids. She was born March 22, 1967 in Virginia Mn. She was a 1985 graduate of GRHS, attended U of M and U of A in Tucson AZ. She returned to Grand Rapids in 2017 after the death of her husband, Russell. She was working in the bakery in Walmart and loved her job. She was also predeceased by her sister Michelle in 2019 and all her grandparents. She is survived by the love of her life Jeff Dunnell, her parents Rick and Char Ferguson, sister Monica(Wade) Holcomb, brother Jason Ferguson and 9 nieces and nephews. There will be a private family funeral and burial.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Arrangements with Rowe Funeral Home