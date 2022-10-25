Dawn E. M. Hagen 1941-2022

Dawn E. M. Hagen, age 81, of Cohasset, MN passed away Saturday, October 22nd at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN
Dawn was born in Deer River, MN on January 29th, 1941.
She is survived by her husband Anthony (Bucko) Hagen Sr, her daughters Jacki (John) Smith, Jenni (Tim) Nowicke, and sons David (Jennifer) Hagen, and Anthony (Quinn) Hagen Jr.
Preceding her in death were her parents Helen and Laverne Serfling, sister Karen Prazak, brother Roger Serfling, and daughter Julie Baranowski.
Dawns greatest joy was being a grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a 47 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dawn was an avid bowler with 25 consecutive years of state bowling tournaments. She was also involved in junior bowlers, and Girl Scout Brownies.
“We know that we can’t have you, but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back, Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.”
Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River, MN on October 27th with visitation at 10am, and service at 11am. Luncheon to follow at the VFW in Deer River.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Dawn 1941-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.