Dawn E. M. Hagen 1941-2022

Dawn E. M. Hagen, age 81, of Cohasset, MN passed away Saturday, October 22nd at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN

Dawn was born in Deer River, MN on January 29th, 1941.

