David Woodward Claypool, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Katharine Washburn Hazen; second wife, Mary Graham Claypool; third wife, Constance Holt Claypool; and stepson, Bill Graham.
David is survived by his daughters, Sandra Claypool Erasmus, Jennifer Claypool, Martha Claypool; son, Will Washburn Claypool; sister, Lisabeth Dudley; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Per David’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.