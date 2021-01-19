David William Aurell 1941-2021

David William Aurell, 79, of Tök, Kossuth Hungary, passed away Friday, January 15 in a Budapest hospital.
A graduate of Grand Rapids High School, and the University of Minnesota, he obtained a Master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Michigan and spent most of his career as an architect in the Los Angeles area.
He was active in DeMolay in Grand Rapids and was a member of a Masonic Lodge in California.
After retirement, he honed his skills as an artist, specializing in unique 3D presentations. David was known as a country gentleman in his adopted home of Tök.
He is preceded by his parents David and Hildegard (Hoppe) Aurell and his brother-in-law Count Joseph von Géczy.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Géczy, of Tök; and his sister, Mary Lou (Patty Jo Erven) Aurell of Grand Rapids.
Services and interment will be in Tök.