David Warren Adams 1928-2022

David Warren Adams of Squaw Lake, MN passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2022, at the age of 94.
Dave was born at home, at Dixon Lake, MN, on June 29th, 1928. After graduating college, for TV repair, he was drafted into the US Army, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He married Ida Carlile on October 13th, 1956. Together they had 4 beautiful children. After Ida passed away, he married Helen Maness on September 20th, 2003. He enjoyed every moment with his grandkids, and great grandkids. He loved working in his shop, woodworking, the sawmill, hunting & fishing, gardening, watching the birds, deer & other wildlife out his window. He was thrilled at 93 years old, to be with his hunting partner last deer season when they got a 10pt deer. Everyone has countless memories of the cabin, which Dave built along with his young family, and friends. He was a one of a kind man, that will live on in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife Helen Adams, daughters Linda (Rick) Bolduc, & Wanda (Curt) Kral, 5 grandkids Amy (Kyle) Mattfield, Eric (Katrina) Bolduc, Joshua (Valeri) Lathrop, Jennifer Kral, and Ashley (Brent) Mealhouse, and 13 great grandchildren. Step family Pat (Larry) Rukavina, Carol (Ole) Newman, Mary (Gary) Larsen, Gordon (Mary) Maness, and many grandkids and great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ida Adams, son, David “Buck” Adams, daughter Brenda Lathrop, and grandson Daniel Bolduc.
Visitation will be held on September 9th, 2022 from 2-4pm, at Libby funeral home, in Grand Rapids, MN, ending with a short service, before escorting Dave’s ashes out for his military honors.
