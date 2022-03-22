David W. Green 1949-2022

David W. Green, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home with Barb at his side.
David was born in 1949 to William and Mary Green in Grand Rapids. After high school graduation, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1968-1971. David married the love of his life, Barbara Nyberg, on July 21, 1969. They shared 52 beautiful, most loving memorable years. Together they raised two daughters, Mindy and Michelle, which David thought the world of. He enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and all the memories and lessons (‘You can take it or leave it”) he gave them. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being with his friends, brothers, or whoever wanted to join, whenever possible. David will be missed by so many.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Green. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Mindy (Gary) Clafton, Michelle (Jack) Buckley; sister, Debra Green; brothers, Dick (Wendy), Douglas (Geri), Donald (Marsha), Dana (Glenda); and six grandchildren, Aaron, Nathan (Kait), Jacob Clafton, Hannah, Shelley, Nick Broberg; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN with a 12:00 PM memorial service followed by full military honors. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate. Burial will be Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.