David Thomas Davis 1936- 2021

David Thomas Davis of Duluth, Minnesota, 84, passed from this life to be eternally reunited in heaven with family and friends on December 13, 2020.
David was born in Bigfork, MN on January 26, 1936. David grew up on a small family farm; his childhood had a lasting positive impact on his life. David developed a strong work ethic, love for family, a passion for agriculture and farming, and impeccable moral character.
David graduated from Bigfork High School in 1954 and enlisted in the US Army in 1955. He was stationed in Germany in 1956 where he met, fell in love, and married Anna (Annie) Helga Albrecht on August 13, 1957.
Upon returning from Germany, David pursued a career with the US Forest Service in the Twin Cities and also served as a police officer for the Mounds View police department. The Davis family moved to a neglected farm located near Duluth, MN in 1965. David continued his 26 year career with the Forest Service until retiring in 1985.
David and Annie had six children. Through long days, thoughtful planning, steadfast dedication, and hard work, the Davis family operated a successful dairy farm for 33 years until retiring from the dairy in 1998. David and Annie had many unrealized plans for their retirement due to the unfortunate passing of Annie in 2015.
Farming remained in David’s blood even after selling the dairy herd. His favorite time of the year was summer; he enjoyed farming especially making hay. He was a great farm steward and conservationist; he endeavored to improve the lives of many others with similar interests. He believed in and had passion for helping others, always making time to visit with those seeking knowledge and advice no matter how busy he was. He served on various boards including the South St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Solway Township Board. He was respected and loved by everyone who knew him.
David will always remain in the hearts of his family. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Florence (Sucher); his loving wife of 57 years and mother to his children, Anna “Annie” (Albrecht); brothers Donald, Howard, Clifford, George and Stanley. David is survived by his children: Andrea (Clyde) Ekbom, Linda Davis-Barlau (Bob Welton), Janet (Jim) Balduc, Arleen Parrent, David (Julie) Davis, Jeffrey (Denise) Davis, Ken (Connie) Barlau; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren; his brother, Lyle (Doris) Davis; his second wife Ann (Jirik) and her children Douglas, Robert, Selina, Diana.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at Solway Township Town Hall, Sunday, July 18, 1-4 p.m. Family, friends and acquaintances are invited. A light meal and fellowship are offered.