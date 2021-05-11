David T. Davis 1936-2021

Ann is mourning the death of her beautiful husband, David T. Davis, of Solway Township. He died Dec. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth after ten days of fighting the COVID-19 virus.
David was born in Bigfork, MN, January 1936 to the late Florence and George Davis.
He graduated from Bigfork HIgh School in 1954. During his teen years, he worked at his dad’s lumber mill and the first potato farm. He enlisted in the army in 1955 and was sent to Germany in the fall of 1956. While there, he met his future wife, Anna A.
Upon returning to Minnesota, David began his career with the Forest Service, retiring in 1985 after 26 years. During this time, he and his family gradually started a milk dairy - retiring from that in 1998.
David’s heart and soul was about being a good steward of the land. He served as chairman on the St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation Board for 32 years. He was described by a member there as “kind, calm, generous, vibrant,” and “he was a wonderful chair of the board for so many years.”
From a very early age, David lived his strong belief that if you agreed to perform any task or took on any responsibility, you must do it right the first time.
David rarely knew a day off. He was not an “in the house” kind of a guy except to do meticulous farming book-keeping. He was never too busy for his grandchildren or for others who needed his help or farming advice.
Every summer, David was baling 6,000 square bales of hay and selling it to his appreciative loyal hay customers.
Until falling ill from COVID-19, he was still climbing hay bale stacks with strength and agility, filling up flatbeds or pick-up trucks.
David was preceded in death by his first wife Anna and brothers Howard, Don, Clifford and Stanley.
Daivd is survived by his second wife, Ann (Jinik) Davis, his brother Lyle, his sons David and Jeffery; his former son-in-law, Kenny; his daugthers Andrea, Linda, Janet and Arlene. He has 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by four stepchildren Douglas, Robert, Celina and Diana and four step-grandchildren.
David had a special bond with all his nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle David.
He rarely missed a Bigfork High School class reunion. He is survived by his extended Jinik family where he was looked upon as a loving “big brother.”
David and Ann recently started a permaculture orchard and garden. They built a large hoop house and fenced in 1 1/2 acres from the deer. Sadly, this project will not be completed by them.
In David’s honor and memory, Ann asks that you plant a tree - a David tree - that will live a long, long time.
No date has been set for a celebration of life.