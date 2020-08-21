David Randall Shearen, 59, Talmoon, MN, went to be with Jesus after losing his battle to cancer, at his home surrounded by family on August 20, 2020.
Visitation: Wednesday August 26, 2020 4-8 P.M. Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Service: Thursday August 27, 2020, 11:00 A.M. Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, Bigfork, MN Burial: Evergreen Knoll Cemetery Marcell Township Talmoon, MN.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
