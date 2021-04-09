David Paul Metke 1957 - 2021

David Paul Metke, age 63, passed away February 20, 2021, at Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River after a short battle with cancer. David was born May 2, 1957 to Lenaye and Robert Metke.
David was very sentimental and felt deeply for things, he enjoyed working with ceramics and wood, watching Jeopardy with his mother, gardening, sports, fishing and camping. He was a painter and operated his own Gyro stand. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and helping his family when needed. He wanted to be remembered by his love to be there for others.
Preceding him in death are parents Lenaye and Robert Metke and sister Susan Thompson.
David is survived by sister Margaret Ann (Dennis) Ikola of Grand Rapids, brother Rob (Mary) Metke of Deer River, sons Kyle Metke of Bigfork, Jacob Metke of Marble; daughters Sarah (Ryan) Kahl of Amery, Krystal (Eddie) Calhoun of Bigfork, Tamira Morse of Nashwauk, SamiJo (Matt) Grife of Deer River and 12 grandchildren.
Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time and burial will be at a later date at Pine Ridge in Deer River.