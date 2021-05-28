David P. Harm, Jr. 1979 - 2021

David P. Harm, Jr., 41, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home.
David was born in 1979 to David Sr and Wendy (Polensky) Harm, in Grand Rapids, MN. From childhood, he was full of life and ready to laugh. David graduted from Greenway High School in 1997. He developed an interest in computers and enjoyed building his own gaming computers. David worked at a variety of jobs, including food service, convenience stores, machine shop, and electrical manufacturing.
Preceded in death by his mother, Wendy; maternal grandparents, Paul and Myvon Polensky; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Lilliebelle Harm.
David is survived by his father, David Sr. and sister, Anna Harm.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.