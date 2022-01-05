David Owen Riendeau 1955-2021

David Owen Riendeau was born August 25, 1955 to Lloyd and Patricia (Comstock) Riendeau in Grand Rapids, MN. He passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Dave was the sixth of seven children. In his early years he enjoyed life on the family farm with his brothers and sister and especially enjoyed playing games of hockey.
On December 1, 1973 Dave was united in marriage to Bonnie Karnes and to this union three children were born; Heidi, Joshua and Aaron.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his family hunting, fishing, having serious games of badminton and cheering on his kids in various sports.
He was like a second father to many of his children’s friends. Whether it was one of his own children or one of the “extras” Dave took the time to instill a “work hard and have fun” attitude.
He was a talented wood worker and made many treasures that will be cherished for years by those who were fortunate enough to receive them.
Dave had a larger than life personality. He was a jokester who left an impression on all who knew him. Dave’s family and friends have many, many stories of his pranks that they have agreed are not obituary appropriate but will leave them smiles and giggles for years.
Even bigger than is sense of humor, was Dave’s heart. All would agree that he would give anyone the shirt off of his back and would do anything for those he loved.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Lloyd, brothers Wayne, Kenneth, Rodney and Craig.
Left to mourn the death of Dave are his wife, Bonnie; children Heidi (Will) Lang, Joshua (Julie) Riendeau and Aaron (Sarah) Riendeau.
Mother, Patricia Riendeau; Brother Alan (Gina) Riendeau and Sister Rose Riendeau.
Many nieces, newphews, inlaws and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Dave at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
To plant a tree in memory of David 1955-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.