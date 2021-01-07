David O.N. Johnson

David died suddenly at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN on Jan. 4, 2021. He was a Prominent Well Respected Attorney in Eden Prairie, MN before retiring to Milaca, MN. He loved Antigue glass and researching The Runestone. His most fond memories were of playing football at ICC for Coach Gabrielson for whom he had great respect. He was protective of his family and friends. David was fiercely proud of his Norwegian Heritage.
His death was quick and worthy of a Viking on his way to Valhalla.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Vann (Olaf), Bigfork, MN, his brother Robert Johnson (Cait), Milaca, MN, Nephews Neil Dorr, Bigfork, MN, Alan Dorr (Jeni), Grand Rapids, MN, Peter Vann (Katie), Victoria, MN, Ramona Vann, St Louis,Missouri, Margaret Palmer (Jack) Forreston, MN, Peter Locke (Beth) Anoka, MN and Tracy Wikstom (Tad) St.Paul, MN,and six grandnieces and nephews.
Due to Covid there will be no service at this time.