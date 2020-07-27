David M. Johnson, 76 of Cotton, MN passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. He passed away with his loving family at his side. Dave was born July 30, 1943 in Brainerd MN to Walter and Bess (Herrick) Johnson and grew up in Floodwood, MN. He married the love of his life Judy Anderson on December 28, 1963 in Cromwell MN. Dave served his country as a naval photographer from 1962 to 1969.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Walter Johnson and Bess Brissett; parents- in-law Arvid and Lillian Anderson; beloved brothers Doug Johnson and Maynard Brissett.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife Judy; children Dave (Mandy) Johnson, Chris (Fred) Berg, Mike Johnson, April (Doug) Berg; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother Denny (Phyllis) Johnson of Grand Rapids; sisters Donna (Bob) Helland of Stacy MN and Doreen Scholtzen of Pine City MN; many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Dave enjoyed woodworking, lapidary, jewelry making, golf, winters in Arizona, fishing off the dock and time at the lake with his loving family, friends and dog Bella.
There will be a small gathering at the lake to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks you; take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend or throw a line in and see if the bass are biting.