David L. Mann, age 75, of Warba, MN passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.

David was born in 1947 to Herbert and Alice Mann, Mankato, MN. He grew up in Warba, MN and attended school in the Grand Rapids area. David married Elizabeth McCartney and settled in Warba, MN. David loved the outdoors and spending time hunting, fishing, and being with family and friends 

