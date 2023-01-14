David L. Mann, age 75, of Warba, MN passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.
David was born in 1947 to Herbert and Alice Mann, Mankato, MN. He grew up in Warba, MN and attended school in the Grand Rapids area. David married Elizabeth McCartney and settled in Warba, MN. David loved the outdoors and spending time hunting, fishing, and being with family and friends
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Liz; and brothers, Dale and Ronald Mann.
David is survived by daughters, Shauntel (Troy Brutlag) McCartney, Ashley McCartney, both of Grand Rapids, Mikki (Brent) Erickson of Bovey, MN; son, Derek Mann of Warba, MN; brothers, Dwayne (Bernie), Roland (Rene), Gary; grandsons, Cooper (Annalie Marinucci) Hildreth, Hunter Brutlag, Dillon Brutlag, Tyler (Hailey) Erickson; granddaughter, Allyson (Ben Steel) Erickson; and great granddaughters, Ivoree and Lolah.
In line with David’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery at a later date.
