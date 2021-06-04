David L. Cutsforth, 79, of Indian Land, SC, formerly of Cohasset, MN, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville Hospital-Charlotte, NC.
Dave was born and grew up in Sand Creek, WI. He graduated from Chetek High School in 1958. Dave attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis MN. In June 1962, he married Marlyce Hanson. They made their home in the Minneapolis area until they moved to Cohasset, MN in 1973 where they raised their family. Recently, they moved to Indian Land, SC for health reasons and to be closer to family.
Dave spent much of his career as a salesman and then Business Owner/Entrepreneur serving the mines, paper industry, and predominantly the power industry. Recognized by organizations and individuals for the contributions made, he was known for his quick problem solving, creative ideas, and exceptional customer service.
Dave had a tenacious zest for life. He was generous and loved making a difference in people’s lives. He loved music and especially singing with his wife accompanying him. He loved his wife and family well and his life will always be a shining example to those who knew him, as he was like David in the Bible, “a man after God’s own heart.”
He is preceded in death by his son, Rockford “Rocky” Cutsforth; brother, Lorenzo Cutsforth; sisters, Eileen Bisonette and Juanita Thoen.
Dave is survived by his wife, Marlyce; two daughters, Rynetta (Michael) Carter of San Antonio, TX and Melinda (Mark) Nye of Indian Land, SC; two sons, Robert (Marnie) Cutsforth of Bellingham, WA and Dustin (Tamara) Cutsforth of Leawood, KS; daughter-in-law, Lynn Cutsforth of Lees Summit, MO; three sisters, Roberta (Bob) Ross of Kalispell, MT, Sharon (Mike) Olin of Cohasset, MN and Mary Ellen (James) Mattson of Conway, AR; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Dave’s life will be held at the Grand Rapids Assembly of God Church, Grand Rapids, MN on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Paul Haddix will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.