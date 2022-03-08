David L. Berg 1954-2022

David L. Berg, age 67, of Cohasset, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN, surrounded by family.
He was born in 1954 to Joseph and Frances Berg in Grand Rapids, MN and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. At the age of 16, he started working at Northstar Gas Station in Cohasset, and had a bread route for a short time. He then worked at Iron Range Bottling Co. (Pepsi) delivering pop and working on vending machines for 13 years. It was there that he met Michelle Inglebret, and they were married in 1983. David went on to work for Jerry Hammann Transportation shuttling loads from Blandin Paper Co. to the Cohasset yard for 13 years. The last 19 years of his working career were spent at Deer River Trucking working for Doug and Carol Trout. He worked in road construction pulling belly dumps, end dumps, and side dumps all over northern Minnesota until he retired in 2019.
When he was younger, he loved racing homing pigeons. His love of animals was evident by the many chickens, ducks, geese, sheep, and cows on the farm. David enjoyed riding on his tractors, working his fields and watching what he planted grow. David was the jokester of the family and always had a funny quip on the tip of his tongue. He enjoyed having fun and horsing around with his nieces and nephews. Being the baby of his family, he was close in age with most of them. David loved them all dearly, and they loved him right back. He loved being with his family and having fun on four wheelers, snowmobiles, and anything else that had a motor, speed, and the ability to get muddy or whip around in circles really fast. He enjoyed ice fishing, and playing with his dog, Katie. David enjoyed every minute of time that he got to spend with his grandson Logan. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he knew, and trips to stores were never quick. He loved driving semis and took the utmost pride in every rig he got into. David will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those who knew him.
David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michelle; daughter, Kaysie (Bill) Wagner of Neche, ND; and son, Andrew (Andrea) Berg of Embarrass, MN; honorary son and daughter, Ryan and Amanda Pettis of Grand Rapids, MN; special grandson, Logan Wagner; grandchildren, Marjorie and Jack Berg, and honorary grandchildren, Nora and Levi Pettis; two brothers, Gary (Sue) Berg of Babbitt, MN, and Glenn (Anne) Berg of Cohasset, MN; sister-in-law, Ruth Berg of Deer River, MN; brother-in-law, Lloyd Lundquist of Cohasset, MN; numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Clement O’Brien; sister, Janet Lundquist; and brother, James Berg.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, and on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Deer River Bible Chapel, 33276 Hwy 6 North, Deer River, MN. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church officiated by Rev. Steve Berg. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.