David John Ranta, Sr. 1943-2022

David John Ranta, Sr., age 79, of Howard, formerly of Santa Rosa, California, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Green Bay. David was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on October 14, 1943, to Nels J. and Impi A. (Ollila) Ranta. David grew up in Calumet, Minnesota where he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing sports. He graduated from Greenway High School and went on to the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He worked in medical sales and insurance for many years until retiring. In September of 1983, David was united in marriage to Cheri Fogerson. The couple made their home in California and enjoyed traveling adventures, cooking and sampling good wines. Cheri preceded David in death in 2021.
He is survived by his children, D. “John” Ranta, Jr., Cathie (Ernesto) Ranta and Jean Darling; two stepchildren, Adam Fogerson and James (Karen) Fogerson; grandchildren, Seth, Tyler, Cody, Michael, Patrick “P.J.”, Jon, Danny, Brooklyn, Atlas, Thayer, Jack and Katie; and three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Declan and Micah. As well as sister-in-law Marilyn (Jerry) Buzzard, Gail (Fred) Best and sister-in-law Karin Stoughton.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Cheri and his parents.
Private family services were held.
