David J. Hagen 1956-2022

David J. Hagen, Jr, age 65, of Hill City, MN died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by family, after a fierce battle with cancer until the very end.

David was born in 1956 to David Sr. and Janice Hagen in Minneapolis, MN where he spent most of his life. David and Christine Washburn were united in marriage on November 27, 1976, in Spring Park, MN. After their marriage, they moved to Minneapolis where they resided for half of their life before moving to Hill City, MN in 1994, where Dave and Chris resided for the remainder of their lives.  David worked as a union welder and then for his brother.

