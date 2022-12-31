David J. Hagen 1956-2022

David J. Hagen, Jr, age 65, of Hill City, MN died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by family, after a fierce battle with cancer until the very end.
David was born in 1956 to David Sr. and Janice Hagen in Minneapolis, MN where he spent most of his life. David and Christine Washburn were united in marriage on November 27, 1976, in Spring Park, MN. After their marriage, they moved to Minneapolis where they resided for half of their life before moving to Hill City, MN in 1994, where Dave and Chris resided for the remainder of their lives. David worked as a union welder and then for his brother.
David loved fast cars and rock-n-roll. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family. David and Christine completed loon studies for the DNR. He was proud to tell anyone that he outfished his brother, Dale, for walleye. He was a giving person and helped everyone out whenever possible.
David is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Christine; and sons, Nickolas and Christopher Hagen.
He is survived by his brother, Dale (Pam Degarmo) Hagen; sister, Dawn (Jim) Hicks; half-brother, Aaron (Tammy) Hagen; and many nieces and nephews.
David remained strong and never gave up through all the hardships he faced. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
