David Holm 1964-2022

David Holm, 57, Grand Rapids, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Fairview - Range Medical Center, Hibbing. He was born April 17, 1964 to Henry and Ruby Jean (Parks) Holm in Grand Rapids, MN. After working several years with Blandin Paper Company, David became a Computer Software Developer. He loved online research and the challenge of looking up things on the computer. He was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, and especially spending time with his family. He very much loved his gang of friends that have been together since childhood. David was a Sci-Fi and Fantasy fanatic; he loved Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter to name a few.
David is survived by his two children, Wesley (Nikita) Holm, Shakopee, MN, and Sarah Holm, Coleraine, MN, his close friend Diana Kessler of Coleraine, 3 brothers, 3 grandchildren, Hunter Holm, Donald Holm, and one on the way!, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry E. and Ruby Jean (Parks) Holm.
Funeral services for David will be 1:00 pm, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. The Rev. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday. A Spring interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine, MN. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com
To plant a tree in memory of David 1964-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.