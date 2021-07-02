David Donald Whirley 1950- 2021

David Donald Whirley, age 70, of Grand Rapids, left this world, Monday, June 28, 2021, doing what he loved, surrounded by family.
Dave was born in 1950, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Donald and Donna Whirley. He attended school in Grand Rapids and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marine Corp. He was employed at Hibbing Taconite, and then owned and operated Rapids Auto Wash for 30 years. He married Diane LaPlant on September 9, 1972 and together they had two sons, Jason and Brent. Dave’s passion for adventure included skiing, racing, flying, sailing, scuba diving, and boating, and he enjoyed involving his family and friends in those adventures. His greatest joy was watching his grandkids grow.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Donna; his wife Diane; and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Tom Patterson.
Dave is survived by his sons, Jason (Heather) Whirley, Brent (Betsy) Whirley; four grandchildren, Hayden, Katie, Nina and Matthew; sisters, Diana (Ken) Stender, Peggy (Wally Fox), Nancy (Don) Young; brother Richard Whirley, special friends, Sue Roskos, and Mona McCaskie; as well as numerous friends and extended family.
