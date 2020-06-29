David C. Savolainen, 69 of Nashwauk, MN, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Nashwauk, due to complications of diabetes.
He was born on July 5, 1950 in Grand Rapids, MN, he was the son of Reuben and Ellen (Lee) Savolainen. He was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, was a 1968 Nashwauk-Keewatin graduate. After graduation he went to Hibbing Technical College and graduated from the Auto Mechanic Program. He was a heavy equipment operator for Itasca County Road and Bridge, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of the Nashwauk Fire Department, Ambulance service and the Police Department. He was a active outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He also loved spending time at the cabin on Swan Lake and at the hunting shack north of Nashwauk.
Survivors include his wife Carol Savolainen of Nashwauk, his children; Eric Savolainen and Micki (Chad White) Savolainen both of Keewatin, grandchildren; Ethan and Hanah, sisters; Joen (Denny) Blomberg of Nashwauk and Jill (Tim) Carruth of Hibbing, sisters-in-law; Georgene (Bruce) Gustin and Suzanne Savolainen and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers; Todd and Ray Savolainen.
Per David’s wishes, there will be no services held.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
