David C. Brandon III, age 70, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Garden Court Chateau of Grand Rapids, MN, after a brief battle with cancer, surround by his siblings.
David was born in Trimont, MN in 1952 to David and Janet Brandon. He began elementary school in Windom, MN and at the age of 9, his family moved to Montevideo, where he graduated in 1971. Music and sports were a big part of his early life. He played the piano and guitar. He joined a local band with his classmates and played keyboards, guitar, and sang. At one point in his early 20’s, he moved to the West Bank, near the University of Minnesota, and attended lesson to further improve on his guitar skills and study classical guitar. David competed on the Montevideo athletic teams in football, wrestling, and track. He enjoyed weightlifting and earned his black belt in karate. During his senior year of high school, he was the co-captain of the football team, class president, and successfully organized a “sit-in” to dismantle the high school dress code.
David was a hard worker his entire life. While in school, he worked at Ben Franklin’s and during the summers he painted houses and provided lawn care. After graduating high school, he attended Grand Rapids Community College, and for a short time, Willmar Community College. It was around this time he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
He continued to live in Willmar for several years and eventually moved to Grand Rapids to be near his parents. David, along with his friend Tim, moved in the Jerry Julien family. His strong work ethic and excellent attendance provided the Grand Rapids ODC with almost 30 years of service. He continued working up until this past December. David’s free time was spent socializing at The Keisler House, bowling in the Special Olympics, attending the Lawron Presbyterian Church and spending weekends at his family’s tree farm. David will be remembered by his family as a gentle, quiet soul who enjoyed going to work and listening to his siblings reminisce. He truly made us all better human beings.
He is preceded in death by his father, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
David is survived by his mother of Grand Rapids, MN; brother’s, Howard of Hutchinson, MN, and Dennis (Deb) of Montevideo, MN; sister’s, Diane (Rob) Moser of Bovey, MN, Heidi (Tom) Proell of St. Cloud, MN, and LeeAnn (Jim) Hess of Bemidji, MN; 19 nieces and nephews; and 24 great nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Garden Court Chateau and Essentia Hospice for allowing David to leave this life with dignity and tenderness. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the Balsam family farm. Friends
and family are invited.
