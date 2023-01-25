David C. Brandon III, age 70, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Garden Court Chateau of Grand Rapids, MN, after a brief battle with cancer, surround by his siblings.

David was born in Trimont, MN in 1952 to David and Janet Brandon. He began elementary school in Windom, MN and at the age of 9, his family moved to Montevideo, where he graduated in 1971. Music and sports were a big part of his early life. He played the piano and guitar. He joined a local band with his classmates and played keyboards, guitar, and sang. At one point in his early 20’s, he moved to the West Bank, near the University of Minnesota, and attended lesson to further improve on his guitar skills and study classical guitar. David competed on the Montevideo athletic teams in football, wrestling, and track. He enjoyed weightlifting and earned his black belt in karate. During his senior year of high school, he was the co-captain of the football team, class president, and successfully organized a “sit-in” to dismantle the high school dress code.

