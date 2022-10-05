Daryl Dean Olson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hosptial.

A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a time of sharing at 1:00 PM.

