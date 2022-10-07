Daryl Dean Olson 1949-2022

Daryl Dean Olson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital after a seven-month battle with thyroid cancer.

Daryl was born in 1949 to Mabel and Silas “Cy” Olson in Willmar, MN. He grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1967.  He met the love of his life Linda in high school, their first date was graduation night, and the two were married in June of 1968, together they raised three children.  After graduation, he worked with his dad in the construction business, in his dad’s gulf gas station, for 5 years with US Steel at Mintac, and then with the Blandin Paper Mill, where he was #6 Coater operator, until his retirement in July of 2005. 

