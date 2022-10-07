Daryl Dean Olson 1949-2022

Daryl Dean Olson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital after a seven-month battle with thyroid cancer.
Daryl was born in 1949 to Mabel and Silas “Cy” Olson in Willmar, MN. He grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1967. He met the love of his life Linda in high school, their first date was graduation night, and the two were married in June of 1968, together they raised three children. After graduation, he worked with his dad in the construction business, in his dad’s gulf gas station, for 5 years with US Steel at Mintac, and then with the Blandin Paper Mill, where he was #6 Coater operator, until his retirement in July of 2005.
Daryl was one to be found outside, he truly disliked being stuck indoors. Even if it was just to walk through the woods with his beloved dogs, you’d find him outside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Some of his greatest times was goose hunting in Roseau, pheasant hunting in Aberdeen, SD, fishing on Red Lake, at the family cabin, with his family, and salmon and trout fishing on Lake Superior in Grand Marais. He worked hard to teach his sons and daughter to be independent, involving them in everything he did to pass along the skills he had. His family was everything to Daryl, they were his pride and joy. From his only grandchild, Ryan, aka “papa’s stickboy” to his comparing fishing and hunting notes with his, nephew Mike, and other nieces and nephews. He was an avid shed collector and enjoyed collecting pheasant tailfeathers, with these taking over the majority of the house much to Linda’s dismay. Daryl will be greatly missed by many, and his favorite line “you can not fix stupid” will live on.
Daryl is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and beloved Springers, Brandi and Rosie. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda; children, Tim Olson, Adam Olson, Tracy (Rick) Forrest; brothers, David (Lynette), Gene, and Kevin (Glenda) Olson; his nieces and nephews; and his two Springers, Abbie and Luci.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a time of sharing at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF)/Blandin Employees for Life (BEFL) or your local humane society.
