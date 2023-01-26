Daryl A. Nelson, age 2 of rural Grand Rapids died January 17, 2023 at his home. Daryl Allen Nelson, son of Barbara J. (Lisk) and Richard L. Nelson, Sr. was born in 1951 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He attended school in Osseo and Jordan,

Minnesota. As a young man, he traveled the United States and later settled in Faribault, Minnesota where he worked on a farm. In 2009, he married the love of his life, Sharon Salaba and truly treasured each day they had together. After their marriage, Daryl and Sharon purchased their home outside of Grand Rapids. Daryl enjoyed hunting and fishing, going 4-wheeling, spending time with his family and watching the deer in his yard. He was the happiest when he was mowing his yard! He enjoyed cutting his lawn as frequently as needed to have it look lush and beautiful.

