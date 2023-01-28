Daryl A. Nelson 1951 - 2023

Daryl A. Nelson, age 72 of rural Grand Rapids died January 17, 2023 at his home. Daryl Allen Nelson, son of Barbara J. (Lisk) and Richard L. Nelson, Sr. was born in 1951 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He attended school in Osseo and Jordan,
Minnesota. As a young man, he traveled the United States and later settled in Faribault, Minnesota where he worked on a farm. In 2009, he married the love of his life, Sharon Salaba and truly treasured each day they had together. After their marriage, Daryl and Sharon purchased their home outside of Grand Rapids. Daryl enjoyed hunting and fishing, going 4-wheeling, spending time with his family and watching the deer in his yard. He was the happiest when he was mowing his yard! He enjoyed cutting his lawn as frequently as needed to have it look lush and beautiful.
Daryl is survived by his step-children, Theresa (Lance) Meyer, Diane (Blaine) Strauss, Rick (Deb) Salaba, CJ (Tracy) Salaba; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Jake) Snediker, Patrick (Sam) Meyer, Parker (Sheila) Meyer, Ellie (Xavier) Walker, Jacob Salaba, Tommy Salaba; step-great-grandchildren, Evelyn Snediker, Everett Snediker, Brantley Meyer, Creed Meyer; brother, Patrick Carroll; his siblings, Rick (Deb) Nelson, Steve (Kelly) Nelson, Linda (Brad) Karnes, Melody (Mick) Dagle, Sheila Dorn, Lori Smoley (Kevin Weston), Deb (Mike) Mickelson, Linda Kaz, Rick (Sebrina) Dropps and Mike
Dropps; many nieces and nephews and good friends.
Daryl is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon who passed away in November 2022; father, Richard Nelson, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Barbara and Herb Dropps; and his brother-in-law, Duane Dorn.
A celebration of Daryl’s life will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids with a gathering of family and friends beginning at noon until the time of the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.