Darwin D. Wiberg 1935-2020

Darwin Dean Wiberg, age 85 of Nashwauk, MN, passed away and was taken all too soon from COVID-19 on December 2, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born in Fosston, MN on April 16, 1935 to Alvin and Tina (Lucken) Wiberg. After high school, Darwin served as part of the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Sharon, on September 24, 1960 in the Nashwauk United Methodist Church where they were long time members. He worked for many years as a warehouseman at Keewatin Taconite. Darwin was a member of the Nashwauk American Legion and loved to spend time watching his favorite sports. A huge dog lover, Darwin especially loved is grand dogs. He was always known as the favorite uncle because of his great sense of humor and huge heart. Darwin was one of the nicest guys you could meet and was always cracking jokes. He was very witty and kept his sense of humor right up until he passed away. Darwin enjoyed looking over his one and only son, Michael and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son; Michael (Nancy Aimonetti) Wiberg of Bovey, MN. Step-granddaughter; Lindsay (Eric) Potter, their children; Finnley, Ainzley and Steeley and step-granddaughter; Lacie (Bob Peterson) Aimonetti, siblings; Marcy Hallen of St. Cloud, MN, Beverly Ostenna of Fosston, MN and Glen (Helen) Wiberg of Hinckley, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darwin is preceded in death by his parents; Alvin and Tina, wife; Sharon Kay (Weldon) Wiberg, and siblings; Dennis Wiberg, Charlie Wiberg, Alvin Wiberg Jr, Verna Ostrander, Gloria Roundee and Terry Woodford.
Memorial services for Darwin will be postponed at this time until further notice.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.