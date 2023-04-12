Darwin B. Markgraf 1943-2023

Darwin B. Markgraf, 79, longtime resident of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Emeralds in Grand Rapids. He was born December 17, 1943 to Walter and LaVerna (Pruess) Markgraf in Wood Lake, MN. Darwin graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1961 and attended Itasca Junior College. He married Catherine (Berg) Spaulding on April 11, 1969. Together, they owned and operated God’s Country Outfitters for over 50 years. Darwin was a Fire Warden for many years in the area. He was a member of Grace Bible Chapel in Grand Rapids, MN. Darwin enjoyed the outdoors, he loved to go ice fishing and duck, grouse, and deer hunting.
He is survived by his children, Linda (Colin) Loucks of Balsam, MN, Anita Erickson of Deer River, MN, Bekky Spaulding of Diamondhead, MS, Scott Spaulding of Deer River, MN, Joni Spaulding of Saint Paul, MN, Kent (Dolly) Spaulding of Hoyt Lakes, MN, and Eric (Jennifer) Markgraf of Maple Grove, MN; his siblings, Muriel (Carl) Bartels of La Crosse, WI, and Dale (Becky) Markgraf of New Ulm, MN; 20 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, parents, sister Virginia Sorensen, and his grandson, Michael Metcalf.
Funeral services for Darwin will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Grace Bible Chapel in Grand Rapids, MN. The Pastor Charles Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine.