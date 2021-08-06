Darren V. Sokoloski 1970 - 2021

Darren V. Sokoloski, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN passed unexpectedly away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home.
Darren was born in 1970 to Victor and Patricia (Rablin) Sokoloski in Buyck, MN. In 1977, the family moved to Grand Rapids. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1990. Darren then worked and attended technical college for a short time before enlisting in the United States Navy for nearly 5 years, part of which he served on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower. After his discharge, Darren returned to Minnesota and worked with his brother driving semi-trucks in Buyck, MN for quite some time. He continued driving trucks in Grand Rapids and then began working for Hibbing Taconite, where he was currently employed. Darren and his family also owned and operated D&S Stump Grinding.
Darren was married on June 28, 2003, to Shannon Prebeck, and together they had two children, Brady and Karley. Darren’s favorite past time was watching his son and daughter at their sporting and extracurricular activities. His first priority was his family and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He loved fishing, but more than that, he loved sharing the excitement and joy with the ones he loved. Those who knew him and loved him will remember his goofiness, big heart and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed.
Darren is survived by his wife, Shannon; children, Brady and Karley; mother, Patricia; brother, Mike (Char) Sokoloski; sisters, Kelly (Ken) Gunderson, Dee (Chad) Osborne, Tricia (Don) Wahlstrom; In-Laws, Rob (Sandy) Prebeck, Derek (Faye) Prebeck, Jessica (Aaron) Kalstad; nieces and nephews, Ashly, Adam, Ryan, Lindsay, Jordan, Caylee, Jaymeson, Elyjah, Tyler, Austin, Aaron, Aryella; and great niece, Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 8th, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and will continue on Monday August 9th, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Josephs’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Harris Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Family would love to see guests in Viking or fishing gear or something that reminds them of Darren.
