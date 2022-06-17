Darren B. Saelens 1952 - 2022

Darren B. Saelens, 69, of Deer River, Minnesota, following years of declining health, completed his life’s journey peacefully with family by his side.
Darren’s life took him on many paths from childhood in Moline, Illinois to college, career, family and entrepreneurship in Minnesota, a land that he loved. A highlight for him, his spouse and his family were operating Saelens Moose Lake Resort.
Darren was born in 1952 on Moline, Illinois to Dorothy (Depoorter) and Andre Saelens. Proceeding him in death were his parents, his sister, Diane, and stepdaughter, Andrea Lenaghan Markley. He was loved by his family who survives him: sons, Nick and JEB Saelens; former wife, Kathleen Saelens; stepsons, Mark Lenaghan (Denise), St. Cloud; Andy Lenaghan (Kris), Adel, IA; Eamonn Lenaghan (Melanie), Appleton, WI; and Aaron Lenaghan, Granite City, IL. He is also survived by beloved twin brothers, Randy (Deb) Cary, NC and Rod (Beth), Sherrard, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Special Olympics of Itasca County.
At Darren’s request, a private family gathering, and service will be held later in June.
