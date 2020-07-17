Darrell Wesley Harwood of Bigfork, MN, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 17, 2020 at Bigfork Valley Nursing home.
An avid outdoorsman, Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and loved being involved in his community.
Darrell was active in the VFW serving in the roles of Commander and Quartermaster and worked to build the VFW Memorial in Bigfork to honor all veterans in 2006. Darrell was a member of the Scottish Rite of Duluth and Temple Shrine of Duluth, North Star Shrine Club, and Chippewa Masonic Lodge receiving the Hiram award.
Darrell was born May 10, 1922 on a farm in Jordan Township in Filmore County in southern Minnesota to John Alexander and Hilda Hagen Harwood. Upon moving to Effie MN in 1933, Darrell graduated from Bigfork High school in 1940 and enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 where he was trained and served as an Aviation radio gunman on PBY aircrafts in the South Pacific during WW2 and was later stationed in San Diego, California where he went to electrical school.
Darrell married Peal Elanor Scheer on May 20, 1950. The family moved from Bigfork to Grand Rapids in 1961 where Darrell founded Harwood Electric. A member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 70 years, Darrell was active in the Minnesota Electric Association serving as director. He was also a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, John Alexander Harwood and Hilda Hagen Harwood, his loving wife, Pearl Scheer Harwood, brother, Roman Harwood, and sisters Iris Bullock, Vivian Rootes, Priscilla Randall York, and Donna Nelson. He is survived by daughters, Gail Harwood, Shelley (Terry) Albracht, Terri Harwood, sons Darrell Wayne (Vicki) Harwood, Richard (Connie) Harwood, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Darrell Harwood will be postponed until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bigfork Valley clinic, hospital, Villa, and nursing home for their kindness and comfort, as well as St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
