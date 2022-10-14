Darrell LeRoy Gillson 1932-2022

Darrell LeRoy Gillson, age 89 of Hill City, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home with his wife by his side.
Darrell was born in Hill City in 1932 to Walter and Ada Gillson. He graduated from Hill City High School in 1950. After high school, Darrell worked various jobs before working for the Blandin Paper Company and retired after 31 years.
Darrell proudly served his community as a member of the Hill City Fire Department for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and their annual camping trip into Canada. He did not however enjoy picking berries! Darrell also worked on his and Cindy’s hobby farm and his hunting land. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith & Leo (Laverne) Gillson; his sister Lavonne Carlson-Alstedt; and former wife and mother to his children, Gloria “Tootie” Gillson.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 25 years Cindy; daughter, Diana (John) McManigle; son, Dale (Carla) Gillson; two grandchildren, James (Carol) Gillson, and Denise Gillson; four great grandchildren, Alex, Seth, Kailey, and Taya.
A private burial will be at a later date in Macville Cemetery in Swatara, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.