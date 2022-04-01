Darrell “Bill” Phillips 1949-2022

Darrell “Bill” Phillips, age 73 of Lino Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2022, after a 3 year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Nellie Jo (Guthrie) Phillips; brothers, Richard “Dick” and Reynold, a sister Nancy Combs; and 4 step-siblings. Survived by wife of 52 years, Barbara; daughter, Melody Wald (Tom Deer); son, Darrin (Theresa), later Darrin’s good friend, Richard Young (Tami) became known as their son; grandchildren, Domonique (Ben) Budensiek, Ross Wald, Tayva Young; sister, Marie (Ted, Jr.) Lovdahl; 1 step-sister, Helen Mord. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.
Bill was born in Orofino, Idaho on January 3, 1949. At the age of 3, his family moved to Effie, Minnesota where he spent the rest of his childhood. Bill met Barb Schue in their cousin’s hayfield as teenagers and later reconnected and eventually married in 1970. Bill graduated from Grand Rapids Vo-tech and started working at Sears in the Twin City area in 1969 and worked there for 36 years as a Service Technician.
Bill and Barb raised their family in Lino Lakes. Bill was always there for his children and grand children; attending their events, helping them with their projects, and encouraging them with their pursuits. Bill visited his lifetime military son, Darrin, at almost every place he was stationed at, no matter how far it was.
People will remember Bill as a very social person with a great sense of humor. Bill’s friends and family have many stories of his various adventures¬, too many to tell. When Bill wasn’t working, he would be tinkering on various projects outside or in the garage. If you couldn’t find him, he would most likely be at some neighbor’s house visiting. Bill also spent his spare time hunting and fishing throughout the years. As empty-nesters, Bill and Barb went on numerous trips in their camper van. Bill is going to be missed by family and friends.
Memorial service 12 Noon Saturday, April 9 at PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5050 Hodgson Rd, Shoreview. Visitation from 11 AM until time of service. Luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, any memorials received will be forwarded to Masonic Cancer Center and M Health Fairview Cancer Care in Bill’s name.