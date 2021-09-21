Darrel E. Keske 1939 - 2021

Darrel E. Keske, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Lodge at Grand Village.
Darrel was born on August 12, 1939, in Fair Haven, MN to Bernard and Frieda (Kiehn) Keske. He graduated from Tech High School in 1958. Darrel served in the United States Army from 1959-1961. Darrel married Carol Lox on December 7, 1974 and divorced in 1977.
Darrel worked as a truck driver for Berger Transfer for 33 years. He retired in 2005 and moved to Grand Rapids to be closer to his children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Palmer Keske, Andy Schaefer, Willis Keske, Harold Keske; sister, Lorraine Paggen; and grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, and baby girl Keske.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Keske; sons, Ron (Brenda) Keske, Steve (Ally) Keske; sisters, JoAnn Keske-Schmiesing, Dorothy (Lee) Gilyard, Louise (John) Schaughnessy; brother, Edmund (Joyce) Schaefer; and grandchildren, Bret Spawn, Benjamin Keske, Evan Keske, and Aiden Keske.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Grandview Crossing Apartments, 444 Victory Ave, Sartell, MN 56377. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.