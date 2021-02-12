Darrel Benson, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from natural causes at his home in Grand Rapids, MN, surrounded by loved ones.
Darrel was born to Glen and Bessie Benson in Jesse Lake, MN in 1929, was raised in Talmoon, and lived most of his life in Grand Rapids. He was 3rd of 8 children. Darrel was preceded in death by siblings Irene Kossow, Lloyd Benson, Loreen Murphy, Irma Thompson, and Loralee Baird. His surviving siblings are Barbara Preston and Bill Benson. He attended school in Deer River and served our country with two tours in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Darrel married Marion Leone Jenson in Bigfork in 1954. They were married for 67 years, have 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Darrel is survived by wife Marion; children Dale (Doreen Tachibana), LuAnn (Vern Tabert) Linda (Tony) Budrow, and Tim (Linda); and grandchildren, Kirby, Aron, and Andy Budrow, Jake and Josie Benson.
He retired from Blandin Paper Co in 1990 after 32 years. Marion and Darrel founded CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes in 1978 and continued to operate it until 1986.
Darrel was an active person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and travel. For most of his life, he was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church where he participated in oversees missions and local volunteer events. He became well known as the master lutefisk chef for Zion Lutheran’s annual lutefisk dinner, where he cooked for more than 50 years and was named Lutefisk Chef of the Year in 2006.
Everyone is invited to join the family for the memorial service, which will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2:30 pm. Or to attend virtually, please contact a family member to get the private Zoom link. Visitation begins at 1:30. Regrettably, due to COVID there is no reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.