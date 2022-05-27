Darel Robert Burt 1950-2022

Darel Robert Burt, age 71, accepted Jesus into his life Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Darel was born in 1950 in Grand Rapids, MN, to Robert and Lola (Kluck) Burt of Splithand Township. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1968. Darel served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Deborah Rae Brown on November 18, 1973, in Coleraine, MN. He worked in the timber industry, was an over-the-road hauler, and did welding and metal fabrication. He was a member of the Jacobson Volunteer Fire Department. Darel could be found in his Scottish garb embracing his Scottish heritage. He lived in Jacobson, Grand Marais, Alborn, MN, and Sitka, AK. Darel could be found in his garden, making maple syrup, canning different ingredients, making items out of recycled materials, playing in the dirt, cracking jokes, or tinkering with random machines.
Darel is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Debbie; and infant brother, Michael.
Darel is survived by his son, Jada (Natasha) Burt; his daughter, Chassy Burt; three sisters, Donna (Ron) Mattfield, Cindy (Kevin) McNichols, Rebecca (Dean) Moos; three brothers, Daniel Burt, Peter Burt, and Ross (Missy) Burt; ten grandchildren, Trista, Rayne, Vaughn (Carly), Axel, Hudson, Allysyn, Hannah, Joseph, Elijah, and Micah; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aeris, Orin, Beckett, and Everly; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to friends Angel and Darrell Koponen. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Christian Way Fellowship Assembly of God Church, Meadowlands, MN, with an 11:00 am memorial service. Burial with full military honors will be on Monday, June 6th, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Lighthouse for the Blind of Duluth or 23rd Veteran in Duluth.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.