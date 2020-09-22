Danny Edward App, 73, passed away Saturday, September 12 at home in Lancaster, California after battling cancer.
Dan was born August 19, 1947 in Duluth, Minnesota to LuJean and Edward App. He attended grade schools in Duluth and Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1965. He attended Itasca Community College and served in the U.S. Army. After his return from the military, he attended St. Cloud Technical & Community College, earning a certificate in graphic arts. He married the love of his life, Lise Ruest in Whittier, California and became the proud father of son Wyatt.
Dan had a unique sense of humor and a kind heart, sharing with and sheltering those less fortunate. He was a skilled craftsman, creating metal work in homes and commercial buildings in Southern California. Dan had a gift for restoring electric guitars to their original beauty. Most of all, Dan loved his family. He especially enjoyed his time with grandsons, Matthew and Wyatt.
Dan is preceded in death by his wife, Lise; parents, Edward and LuJean; and granddaughter Ruby. He is survived by his son, Wyatt and daughter-in-law Courtney; grandsons Matthew and Wyatt; sister, Deborah (Richard) Fuelling; niece, Amy Fuelling; nephew, Mathew Fuelling (Leslie); mother-in-law Mariette Cote; brother-in-law Herman Ruest along with extended family in Canada and the U.S.
Arrangements were made at Chapel of the Valley Mortuary in Palmdale, California. A memorial service is planned for a future date due to Covid 19 restrictions.