Daniel Joseph Reis 1985-2022

Daniel Joseph Reis, age 36, died April 9, 2022, at his home in Sedro Woolley, Washington.
Dan was born in 1985 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the son of Marilyn Joy (True) and Joseph Francis Reis. He grew up in Cohasset and graduated from high school in Grand Rapids, MN. He then attended Saint Scholastica College and graduated Cum Laude with a major in Computer Information Systems and a minor in Business Administration. Following graduation, Dan was employed at various companies in and around Duluth, Minnesota. Four years ago, Dan decided to move to the West Coast, living in Oregon before making Sedro Woolley, Washington his home.
Dan was a true academic – a lifetime learner and shared his knowledge with others. He also enjoyed online video gaming with his friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Reis in January 2022.
He will be deeply missed by his father, Joseph F. Reis; one brother, Patrick Reis; grandmother, LaVon True, along with other family members and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Daniel and his mother, Marilyn, Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, 601 NW 2nd Avenue, Cohasset, Minnesota. Inurnment will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.