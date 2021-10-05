Daniel J. Nelson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Dan was born in 1948 to Orville and LaVerne Nelson in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1966. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Dan married Donna Utz on March 31, 1978. He worked for Koch Refinery in Minneapolis. He and Donna had three sons, Justin, Jeremy, and Jesse. On July 12, 2003, he married Barbara Simunovich. They made their home in Grand Rapids, MN. Dan worked for MN Power and retired on March 31, 2013, after 15 years of service.
Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Justin (Annie), Jeremy (Amanda); and stepchildren, Matt (Kathryn) Moorhead, Jessica (Warren) Wasson, and Isaac Simunovich. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Jesse.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN in the spring.
