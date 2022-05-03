Daniel (Dan) Ray Mattfield 1953-2022

Daniel (Dan) Ray Mattfield, 69, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2022. He was surrounded by loving family, friends, and St. Croix Hospice care givers. “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:2-3 KJV Per Dan’s wishes he was wrapped in linen, anointed with oils, and committed to the earth in a pine casket.
Dan was born on February 8, 1953, to Arthur Eugene Mattfield and Jeanne Elaine (Hart) Mattfield. He was raised in a family that loved God and His Word. This Love of God continued to grow throughout his life and strengthened Dan during his final six-month battle with brain cancer.
Dan graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN in 1971. He earned his Associate’s Degree at Itasca Community College, his Bachelor of Science Degree from Bemidji State University, and his teaching certification from the University of Minnesota at Duluth.
Dan worked as a chemist for Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in the 1980s, and again in the 1990s where he worked until retiring. In the late 1980s, Dan moved to San Luis Obispo, CA, where he worked at the Sheriff’s office crime lab. Dan taught science out West and in Minnesota.
Being born into a musical family, Dan’s passion for music developed at an early age and he played the trombone throughout his school years, in the pit band for Showboat, and the Coleraine City Band. His love of music would end up shaping his life. Dan played keyboards in countless bands throughout the United States and traveled with the USO (United Service Organization) as a civilian musician, playing Europe, Turkey, Greece, and even on an aircraft carrier for 10,000 service members. When telling this story, Dan never failed to mention that on the aircraft carrier, his band played after the Dallas Cowboy’s Cheerleaders performed.
Dan was well known for being a founding member of the band Telstar, a dance band that drew crowds in Grand Rapids through the 1980s and into the 1990s. His most recent band was a re-boot of “The Incredible Ides”.
Beginning as a child Dan enjoyed drawing comic strips, and decided he would become a professional comic artist after realizing his dream of being a pro baseball player wouldn’t materialize. In grade school Dan received a chemistry set and that gift encouraged his curiosity for and love of chemistry. Even after blowing up a garage (part of one anyway) and creating a huge crater in a field in town he continued with his fascination with chemistry.
Anyone who knew Dan also knew of his love for classic cars; all things baseball (specifically the Minnesota Twins); reading and studying the Word of God in the Bible; being a husband, father, and grandfather.
He met his wife-to-be, Janine Celeste (Larson) Peterson in 1999. They were married in 2001 and split their time between Grand Rapids, California, and Florida, where they made many friends...especially karaoke friends!! Dan and Janine had nearly twenty-three years together, filled with love, laughter, music (especially karaoke), family, friends, and a lot of roller coasters!
Dan is preceded in death by Father Arthur, Mother Jeanne, his brother Michael Mattfield, and grandson Eli Tripp Mattfield.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife more than over 20 years, Janine (Dollface), his son Jordan (Sarah) Mattfield, daughter Holly (Mattfield) Thompson, sisters Julianne (Mattfield) Miljevich and Susan (Wilder) (Joe) Akre, grandchildren Wesley Daniel Mattfield, Alexandra Paige Thompson, Ezra Arthur Mattfield, and Uriah Seth Mattfield. Other survivors include son-in-law Adam Wesley Thompson, and sister-in-law Annette Marie Larson. He also left behind many cousins, friends, musicians, and Bogie and Bacall.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. for visitation, 11 a.m. service, and noon luncheon at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 735 NE 1st Ave., Grand Rapids, MN. The memorial service will include a children’s message. Children are encouraged to attend. “... suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for such is the Kingdom of God.” Mark 10:14 KJV. Dan was interred at Bay Lake Cemetery in Bay Lake, MN on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
1st Evangelical Lutheran Church 735 NE 1st Avenue Grand Rapids MN
Friday, May 6, 2022
Visitation 10:00 a.m., Service 11:00 a.m., Luncheon noon