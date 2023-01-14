Daniel (Dan) Greer

Daniel (Dan) Greer, age 74, of Deer River (Deer Lake) formerly of Champlin, MN, it is announced with great sadness his unexpected passing to heaven on January 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with his wife by his side. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2018 and did very well until most recently. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Levine and William Greer; son, Scotty Greer; infant son, Matthew Greer; special aunt and uncle, Bev and Ervin Kaufman; and parents-in-law, Margaret and Paul Anderson.

