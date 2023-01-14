Daniel (Dan) Greer, age 74, of Deer River (Deer Lake) formerly of Champlin, MN, it is announced with great sadness his unexpected passing to heaven on January 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with his wife by his side. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2018 and did very well until most recently.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levine and William Greer; son, Scotty Greer; infant son, Matthew Greer; special aunt and uncle, Bev and Ervin Kaufman; and parents-in-law, Margaret and Paul Anderson.
Dan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Annette; daughter, Missy Greer; sister, Nancy (Woody) Steinhoff; brother, James Greer; brother-in-law, Fred (Barb) Anderson; sister-in-law, Betsy (Carl) Anderson-Robertson; and former wife and friend, Joni Greer (mother of Missy).
Dan and Annette moved to Deer Lake in November 2016 loving northern Minnesota. They finished building their house and enjoyed the many activities the area has to offer. Dan especially enjoyed the camaraderie of the weekly breakfast group at Camp Hiawatha on the lake and looked forward to grooming the snowmobile trails in the winter with the guys. He was a loyal friend and lover of life.
Dan was known for the twinkle in his eye, his fantastic wit and laughter, and his kindness. He was a man of many talents, a mentor and a leader, helping others whenever he could. He was accepting of everyone and everything. He also had a knack for memorizing Bible verses and sharing them. He will be missed by many.
Funeral Mass will be held on January 18, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MN, officiated by Fr. Blake Rozier. Visitation 9-11:00 AM, Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow.
“The depth of your anxiety measures the distance you are from God.”
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Greer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.